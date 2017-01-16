Police: 8 people wounded in shooting at MLK park in Florida

Police say eight people, including five juveniles, were shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Miami-Dade as an annual MLK Day parade was being held.

Posted:Jan 16 2017 06:27PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 07:36PM CST

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade police say eight people — five of them juveniles — have been wounded in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Police Department spokesman Detective Daniel Ferrin says in a news release that two suspects are being questioned about the Monday afternoon shooting. He says two firearms were recovered and the active investigation is continuing.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2ji9upu) reports that hundreds of people had gathered in the park after the annual MLK Day parade in the Liberty City neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade.

Ferrin says the victims range in age from 11 to 30, with five listed in stable condition and one critical. He says two juveniles grazed by bullets were treated and released on the scene.


