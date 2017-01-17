Capitol Hill 'pig painting' permanently removed after uproar

Posted:Jan 17 2017 01:28PM CST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 01:32PM CST

FOX NEWS - The so-called “pig painting” on Capitol Hill that sparked a partisan tug-of-war touching on race, politics and Americans’ views on police officers has been quietly removed.

Supposedly for good.

The painting -- which depicts a police officer as a pig or warthog with his gun drawn on a protester -- was removed overnight Tuesday by the office of the Architect of the Capitol, which oversees the Capitol Hill complex.

Architect of the Capitol Stephen Ayers told Fox News on Friday that he had determined the painting violates the House Building Commission's rules and would be removed after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Read more on www.foxnews.com


