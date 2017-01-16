Little girl stuck in chimney rescued in Clearwater

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 16 2017 05:36PM CST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 03:29PM CST

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Clearwater firefighters have rescued a little girl who became stuck in a chimney, police said Monday. 

Police say the call came in just before 6 p.m.

Officials say the 8-year-old girl lives next to the vacant home on Woodlawn Street.

They say she shimmied up a pole in the back of the home to gain access to the roof then fell into the chimney.

Firefighters were on scene removing parts of the chimney to get to the girl, police said.

After pulling the girl from the chimney, officials say she only suffered a bruised knee and didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

PHOTOS COURTESY: Clearwater Fire & Rescue


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories