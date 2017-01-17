Police: Suspect barricaded after shooting Little Elm officer US & World News Little Elm police officer shot after incident in neighborhood A Little Elm police officer was shot in the neck during an incident in a Little Elm neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Orlando Hinojosa with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office says police received a call around 3 p.m. about a man with a gun in a neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove.

When Little Elm police officers arrived at the scene, a man with a gun was yelling at police officers through a fence.

“They tried to communicate with him to drop his weapon. That's when he ran inside his residence,” Hinojosa said. “A little after 4 o’clock is when the suspect started shooting. I don’t know if he shot through the window or through the door. When he did, a Little Elm officer was struck. They were able to take him with a squad car away from the location.”

The officer was shot in the neck. During a press conference, he was identified as Detective Jerry Walker. He was flown to Denton Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Police frm around region coming to hospital where a Little Elm officer, shot in the line of duty, is being treated. pic.twitter.com/ijyLV5Q0LB — Diana Zoga (@DianaZogaFox4) January 18, 2017

After the shooting, police say the man barricaded himself. He is currently in a standoff with SWAT and other law enforcement.

Little Elm ISD placed several nearby schools on lockdown, including Lakeside Middle School, Powell, and Zellar but has since been lifted. The fire chief says the standoff is contained and does not present a danger to the schools.

Another press conference will be held at 8:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for the latest.