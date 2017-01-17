Suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd caught

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The man accused of killing an Orlando Police officer has been captured, the Orlando Police Department tweeted earlier Tuesday evening. 

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Markeith Loyd, 41, was taken into custody in Orlando in the area of Raleigh Street and Lescot Lane.  Chief Mina said officers used fallen Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs to secure Loyd.  He was captured at a home.  No other details were immediately released. 

During a news confernce Chief Mina would not answer the specifics of how Loyd captured.  He did clarify that Loyd was not caught based on a tip, but rather by "great police work." 

Loyd will be charged with multiple offenses, said Orange County Sheriff Demings. 

"It is bittersweet, since we came off of the heels of yesterday," said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, referring to the Sunday funeral service for Deputy Lewis.  "This community will breath a sigh of relief tonight."

In relation to the December shooting of Sade Dixon and her unborn child, Demings said Loyd will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.  He will also be charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm as related to the injury of Dixon's brother.  

Charges as related to the death of Lt. Clayton were not announced, as this is an ongoing investigation. 

Loyd has been the focus of a weeklong manhunt since Lt. Clayton was killed in the parking lot of a Walmart near John Young Parkway and Princeton Street. 

Before the Jan. 9 shooting, authorities had been looking for Loyd for questioning in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month.  Dixon's brother was also critically injured. 

Authorities said Lt. Clayton had been tipped off that Loyd was in the area while she was at the store. She was shot when she approached Loyd, who then fled.   A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed in a crash during search efforts for Loyd. 

The U.S. Marshals Service had added Loyd to its list of most wanted fugitives Tuesday.

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates. 

 


