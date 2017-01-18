American Airlines to sell restricted 'basic economy' ticket

Posted:Jan 18 2017 12:45PM CST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 12:45PM CST

DALLAS (AP) -- Getting the cheapest fare on American Airlines will soon mean leaving that rolling carry-on bag at home.

Fort Worth-based American announced Tuesday that it will soon unveil its version of a "basic economy" fare that will presumably cost less than other coach tickets, but come with fewer comforts.

The idea behind the stripped-down ticket is to better compete with discount airlines for travelers on a tight budget.

Buyers will only be allowed to carry a personal item that fits under their seat. No wheeled carry-on bags.

American didn't say how much the tickets would cost. Basic economy ticketholders will be in the last group to board unless you're already a high-level member of American's loyalty program or hold an American-branded credit card.

Tickets will be non-refundable and can't be changed.


