President Obama posts final tweet asks country to believe

Posted:Jan 20 2017 09:58AM CST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 10:13AM CST

(FOX NEWS) - Friday marks not just the inauguration of Donald Trump, but a passing of the baton on Twitter from Barack Obama to the 45th president.

As the White House announced back in October, Obama’s tweets as president will become archived with the Twitter handle @POTUS44, and Obama’s successor will inherit the @POTUS account with a clean slate of tweets but the same followers.

In his final hours in control of the official Twitter account, Obama reiterated many of the same themes of his presidency and its campaigns: he wrote about feeling honored to serve, truth and justice, and believing in change.

He tweeted a link to the website obama.org, where he and Michelle Obama have recorded a video message about what comes next for them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM FOX NEWS.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories