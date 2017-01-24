Search for home health care provider charged with elderly abuse

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 24 2017 11:56AM CST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 02:17PM CST

HOUSTON, TX - Police are searching for a home health care provider, fugitive Brenda Floyd who is now charged with assault of an elderly patient.  She was assisting the elderly patient on the 800 Block of Oak Valley in Houston, and then she began striking the patient numerous times on her side as well as to the back of her head.

According to police, Floyd hit the patient for feeding her dog "people food" which upset the Floyd.  Fugitive Brenda Floyd is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes.  Floyd is approximately 5'2' tall and weighs approximately 215 lbs.

CRIMESTOPPERS will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and or arrest of the suspect in the case.  Information may be reported by calling, 713.222.8477.

 


