One person killed in Squaw Valley avalanche

- A Squaw Valley employee was killed during avalanche control activities Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Joe Zuiches, a 42 year-old resident of Olympic Valley and a member of the Squaw Valley professional ski patrol since 2012.

Squaw Valley released a statement saying "The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected."

Squaw Valley will be closed for the day. Alpine Meadows will be open today.