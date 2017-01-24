Man killed stepson after fight over chili dog, police say

By: Dana Jay

Posted:Jan 24 2017 04:52PM CST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 08:05PM CST

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A Volusia County man is accused of killing a family member during a food fight.

Port Orange police say that food fight over a chili dog happened on Sunday night, and then on Monday morning, 68-year-old Danny Holder shot and killed his stepson, Randall Lowen.

Holder was wheeled into court on Tuesday to hear the charges against him.  He faces a first-degree murder charge; however, the public defender told reporters it is a case of self-defense.

"He had been attacked and felt the need to defend himself," said attorney Matthew Phillips.  "I'm interested in learning more about his stepson also, but it was a situation where he felt like it was necessary to defend himself."

According to police, the family shared a home and Holder told an officer the fights were  "the final straw."

Holder will remain in jail without bond.


