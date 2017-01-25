Sinkhole swallows truck, displaces family in Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WTXF) - People in one Montgomery County neighborhood are waking up to find they have no water because a huge sinkhole opened up on their street, overnight.

Emergency crews are at the scene in Cheltenham where FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the hole opened before 4am Wednesday in the 700 block of Brooke Road, and swallowed half the street.

Two houses were most seriously affected and now uninhabitable. One home is for sale, but the family in the second is now displaced.

Keeley reports the hole looks like it’s about 30-35 feet deep. It’s between those two houses. One owner's driveway is pretty much gone. Yards are affected. The hole also took down a tree, which may be keeping a pickup truck from falling into the hole.

Neighbors said they heard the tree crash, but couldn't get out of their homes. The structures may have actually shifted.

The hole is not expected to get any larger. In fact, authorities are letting people stand pretty close.

There was no indication of a problem. There was no previous work at the site, nor any leaks.

There is no gas leak but utilities running underground will be shut off, just in case.

Workers from different utilities used different colors to mark off where they’ll be digging. A big construction backhoe got to the scene and the water department was on standby while it was still dark out. They may have been waiting for daylight to see better. Sunrise came at 7:15am.

There is no immediate danger and no injuries were reported.

Right now, authorities are assessing how this happened, how to get the water back on and – of course – damage to homes and the road.

Brooke Road is closed. FOX 29’s Bob Kelly suggests taking Mt. Carmel Avenue instead. He also says it’s near the North Hills SEPTA station on the Lansdale-Doylestown Line.

DEVELOPING NEWS: Stay with FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia and Fox29.com for updates as we get more information. 


