12 refugees detained under ban after Trump's order; one released as protests grow

Posted:Jan 28 2017 08:04PM CST

Updated:Jan 28 2017 08:04PM CST

Twelve refugees were detained at JFK Airport within hours of President Trump's order restricting immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations -- as hundreds of protesters amassed at the busy airport and Democratic leaders reacted with outrage. 

One of the Iraqis, Hameed Jhalid Darweesh, 53, was released by midday Saturday. “I suffered to move here, to get my family here …. I can’t go back,” Darweesh said shortly after his release, according to the New York Post. Asked if he’d be killed in Iraq, he answered: “Yes, yes.”

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, an Army interpreter in Iraq, had been stopped as he traveled with his wife and three kids when agents pulled him aside, according to the New York Times.

The fate of the other Iraqi detainee, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, 33, was unclear. So was the fate of 10 other refugees, whose nationalities were not immediately known.

