At least 5 dead in shooting at Canadian mosque

Posted:Jan 29 2017 08:56PM CST

Updated:Jan 29 2017 08:56PM CST

QUEBEC CITY, CANADA (FOX 32 News) - At least five people were shot dead at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada on Sunday night.

Reuters reported that the gunfire started during evening prayers at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Quebec police confirmed that there were people killed and that two people were under arrest.


