Sam's Club employees go above and beyond for boy with Down syndrome

Posted:Jan 30 2017 06:17AM CST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 07:43PM CST

A North Carolina mother is praising employees at a Sam's Club after they went out of their way to make her son's day. 

"This sweet cashier at Sam's Club in Wilmington took time with our boy today and let him scan every single item we had," said April Jones Rouse. 

Rouse said the kindness didn't stop there. 

"Mike, the store manager, took Carter upstairs to the office," Rouse said. "Made him a badge and gave him a vest." 

Rouse said the act of kindness made Carter's day. 

