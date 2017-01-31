Trump's immigration move will harm US research and leadership, scientists warn

Posted:Jan 31 2017 07:02AM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 07:02AM CST

Thousands of scientists— including 40 Nobel laureates— have added their names to a statement powerfully denouncing President Trump’s executive order restricting entry to the United States for people from seven nations.

Calling the order “discriminatory,” and “detrimental to the national interests of the United States,” the petition explains that not only does the immigration move “unfairly” target people from Muslim-majority nations, it also harms American science.

The statement also points out that the order places an "undue burden" on the members of the scientific community who are from one of the countries targeted by the executive order.

“The people whose status in the United States would be reconsidered under this [executive order] are our students, friends, colleagues, and members of our communities,” it reads. As of Monday morning, the petition— which in addition to denouncing Trump’s move, also ask him to reconsider the order— had more than 12,000 supporters, according to its website, notoimmigrationban.com.

