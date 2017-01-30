Class-action lawsuit filed against the maker of 'Hatchimals'

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Jan 30 2017 11:29PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 04:06PM CST

(FOX 11) - The maker of 'Hatchimals' the must-have holiday toy of 2016 faces a class-action lawsuit filed by an irate Bakersfield mom.

Jodie Hejduk says her kid's Hatchimal refused to come out of its egg and the plaintiff alleges millions of other kids likely suffered the same disappointment.

Toymaker Spin Master says it provided troubleshooting support and immediately offered replacements.

But Hejduk says it was impossible to contact the company.

Her attorney says the Hatchimals have an exceptionally high failure rate, and the company knew the product wasn't ready to be hatched to the public.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories