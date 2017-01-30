Class-action lawsuit filed against the maker of 'Hatchimals'

- The maker of 'Hatchimals' the must-have holiday toy of 2016 faces a class-action lawsuit filed by an irate Bakersfield mom.

Jodie Hejduk says her kid's Hatchimal refused to come out of its egg and the plaintiff alleges millions of other kids likely suffered the same disappointment.

Toymaker Spin Master says it provided troubleshooting support and immediately offered replacements.

But Hejduk says it was impossible to contact the company.

Her attorney says the Hatchimals have an exceptionally high failure rate, and the company knew the product wasn't ready to be hatched to the public.

