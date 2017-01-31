1 killed, 3 injured in Hollywood stabbing, officer-involved shooting

- A series of stabbings Tuesday led to an officer-involved shooting in Hollywood, leaving one person dead and at least three other people injured.

Firefighters and officers responded about 2 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Ivar Avenue, authorities said.

A person described only as a male was pronounced dead at the scene, and three other male patients were taken to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

She provided no information on the nature of the deceased person's injury. Two of the injured males had critical injuries while a third was in fair condition, she said.

A female was treated at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital, Stewart said.

Video posted to social media showed people tending to a man at a table near a puddle of blood inside a Jack in the Box restaurant while police guarded another man who was face down on the floor and motionless, a handcuff on one of his wrists.

Stabbing victim on Sunset Blvd. near Cahuenga was just taken away by ambulance. Someone else taken out of Jack in Box on a stretcher . — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) January 31, 2017

