Couple in The Villages told to remove cross from front yard

FOX 35 NewsEdge at 6
By: Tom Johnson

Posted:Jan 31 2017 07:52PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 09:14PM CST

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Larry and Rose Kehoe never thought the roughly 12-inch, white cross would cause controversy when they put it in their front yard. But someone in the neighborhood apparently did not like it and filed an anonymous complaint with the Community Standards office.

They showed up at the Kehoe's house and told them "lawn ornaments" of any kind are not allowed under homeowner's rules and that the cross had to come down.  Click here to read The Villages, District 9 Deed Restriction Rules (PDF).

 

