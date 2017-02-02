Fallen Navy SEAL gets posthumous promotion, recalled as devoted family man

A Navy SEAL killed in action last week during a raid in Yemen will be posthumously advanced to senior chief petty officer, the Navy announced Thursday.

Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill., died Jan. 29 of wounds sustained in a raid targeting Al Qaeda. The Navy approved an exception to policy request for Owens' posthumous advancement, effective the day of his death.

Owens, who was eligible for the fiscal year 2018 active duty Senior Chief Petty Officer Selection Board, was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Donald Trump took office less than two weeks ago.

More than half a dozen militant suspects were also killed in the raid on an Al Qaeda compound and three other U.S. service members were wounded.

