NFL Experience sells out, Super Bowl LIVE reaches capacity

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - With an influx of visitors from around the world, two of the signature events of Super Bowl LI week have been forced to close to additional visitors on Saturday.
The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee released the following statement on Saturday evening:
Super Bowl LIVE has reached capacity. In consultation with our public safety partners, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee has made the decision to close entry to Super Bowl LIVE for the remainder of the Saturday evening. We will reopen tomorrow, Sunday February 5th from 10AM – 3PM.
The committee also released the following statement a few minutes earlier:
The NFL Experience Driven by Genesis is currently sold out for the remainder of this evening, Saturday, Feb. 4 with no more tickets being sold at the George R. Brown Convention Center box office. Fans already in possession of ticket for Saturday, Feb. 4 will be admitted, as will be those fans picking up at will call.
The seven-day NFL Experience Driven by Genesis will be opened as previously scheduled on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, from the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., CT. The box office will be open 8:00am—1:00pm and tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.com. In addition, Super Bowl Live will continue to operate under the previously scheduled hours for Sunday, February 5.