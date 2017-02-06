'Space capsule' spotted along I-10 near Casa Grande

The "space capsule" was transformed from an old cement mixer by Jack Millard.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

The "space capsule" was transformed from an old cement mixer by Jack Millard.

The "space capsule" was transformed from an old cement mixer by Jack Millard.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

The "space capsule" was transformed from an old cement mixer by Jack Millard.

Sheriff's deputies pose with the creator of the art installation, Jack Millard.
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Sheriff's deputies pose with the creator of the art installation, Jack Millard.

The "space capsule" was transformed from an old cement mixer by Jack Millard.
The "space capsule" was transformed from an old cement mixer by Jack Millard.
Sheriff's deputies pose with the creator of the art installation, Jack Millard.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 06 2017 11:15AM CST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 01:54PM CST

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Did you see it?

A large object resembling a space capsule caused quite a stir along I-10 near Casa Grande this morning.

It turns out the "space capsule" is a piece of installation art that was transformed from an old cement mixer. The creator, Jack Millard, even purchased a vintage parachute to attach to the piece of art.

The art installation led many people to believe it is a real space capsule, including a former NASA engineer, who reported that it had fallen from the sky and into a field.

Many other people have also called 911 to report a similar sighting.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories