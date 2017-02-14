Agents discover catapult used to launch drugs over U.S. - Mexico Border

Posted:Feb 14 2017 05:01PM CST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 05:08PM CST

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Officials with the United States Border Patrol said their agents recently found a catapult system on the U.S. - Mexico border that was allegedly used to launch drugs into the United States.

According to a statement released Tuesday, agents patrolling an area east of the Douglas Port of Entry on February 10 noticed several people on the south side quickly retreating from the fence as the agents approached. The system was found when the agents approached the fence.

According to officials, the catapult system was attached to the south side of the border fence, and a search of the area turned up two bundles of Marijuana, which reportedly weighed more than 47 lbs combined.

The catapult system, according to officials, was dismantled by Border Patrol agents, and was then seized by Mexican authorities.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories