WATCH: So hot, officer fries egg on police vehicle

COURTESY: QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 14 2017 03:24PM CST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 08:31PM CST

BIRDSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, Australia - It is so hot in Australia right now, you can fry an egg on a car. Just ask an Australian police officer!

The officer put the frying pan on top of his vehicle during the recent heat wave and cooked the egg. The video was posted on the Queensland Police Service's Facebook page and has been seen millions of times.

Temperatures there have not dipped below 105 degrees since January and the temperature in Birdsville recently hit a record of 116 degrees.

"It's so hot in #Birdsville that our officer could fry an egg on the bonnet of his police vehicle parked on Big Red!" the department posted on Facebook in reference to the red sand dunes that make up the Simpson Desert in Australia.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
 


