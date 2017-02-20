Teen makes special teddy bear to honor fallen OPD officer

- One teenager is helping with the grieving process for local law enforcement in a very special way here in Central Florida. Megan O'Grady, a 14-year-old girl who created the non-profit organization Blue Line Bears, delivered a very special gift Monday morning.

Blue Line Bears was created to help the children of fallen officers as they specialize in creating a teddy bear wearing the uniform of the fallen officer.

At 10 a.m. O'Grady paid a visit to the Orlando Police Department where she presented a bear to a fallen officer's son.

Lieutenant Debra Clayton was killed in the line of duty back on January 9th. On Monday, her son Johnny Brinson received the special bear from O'Grady.

Megan O'Grady, who created Blue Line Bears, made from the uniforms of fallen officers, presents a bear to OPD Lt. Clayton's son, Johnny. pic.twitter.com/MtOA7bVt2C — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 20, 2017

Lt Clayton's son, Johnny Brinson, talks about receiving the Blue Line Bear from Megan O'Grady in memory of his mom: pic.twitter.com/bHAO6BvaCM — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 20, 2017

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said it meant the world to them that O'Grady would make such a special bear to honor the memory of Lt. Clayton.

OPD @ChiefJohnMina: it "means the world to us" that Megan O'Grady would make these bears out of Lt Debra Clayton's shirt. Megan is awesome! pic.twitter.com/2xyNibnnch — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 20, 2017

In addition to their visit to the Orlando Police Department, O'Grady plans to deliver another Blue Line Bear to the Orange County Sheriff's Office to honor the memory of Deputy Norm Lewis, who was also lost back on January 9th.