Teen makes special teddy bear to honor fallen OPD officer

Orlando Police Department
Orlando Police Department

Posted:Feb 20 2017 11:16AM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 03:06PM CST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - One teenager is helping with the grieving process for local law enforcement in a very special way here in Central Florida. Megan O'Grady, a 14-year-old girl who created the non-profit organization Blue Line Bears, delivered a very special gift Monday morning. 

Blue Line Bears was created to help the children of fallen officers as they specialize in creating a teddy bear wearing the uniform of the fallen officer. 

At 10 a.m. O'Grady paid a visit to the Orlando Police Department where she presented a bear to a fallen officer's son. 

Lieutenant Debra Clayton was killed in the line of duty back on January 9th. On Monday, her son Johnny Brinson received the special bear from O'Grady. 

In addition to their visit to the Orlando Police Department, O'Grady plans to deliver another Blue Line Bear to the Orange County Sheriff's Office to honor the memory of Deputy Norm Lewis, who was also lost back on January 9th.


