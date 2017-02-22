THE PANDA HAS LANDED! DC's panda Bao Bao arrives in China

Bao Bao
Bao Bao
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 22 2017 05:18AM CST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 07:40AM CST

WASHINGTON - The panda has landed!

Bao Bao - the beloved panda who spent her first 3 year at D.C.’s National Zoo - has arrived in China and is enroute to her new home.

WATCH LIVE: China Xinhua News coverage of Bao Bao's arrival

The cub departed Tuesday on a 16-hour, nonstop flight from Dulles International Airport to Chengdu, China.

Bao Bao will eventually join a panda breeding program. As part of the National Zoo’s cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, all cubs born at the zoo move must move back to China by the time they turn 4 years old. Bao Bao will turn 4 on Aug. 23, 2017.

On Monday, zoo staff prepared for the trip and celebrated Bao Bao with a frozen ice cake. She spent her last hours at the National Zoo playing, eating and relaxing.

The panda is the first surviving cub born at the National Zoo since 2005. Her older brother Tai Shan left the National Zoo for China back in 2010. Their youngest sibling, Bei Bei, was born last year in August.

Bao Bao traveled with a keeper and a veterinarian during the flight to China. Keepers packed her favorite foods, including bamboo, apples and sweet potatoes.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories