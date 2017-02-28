Vehicle drives into Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade; injuries reported

Posted:Feb 28 2017 10:55AM CST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 01:06PM CST

A group of revelers were mowed down by an out-of-control vehicle at a Mardi Gras parade for the second time in a week, with Tuesday's incident involving a dozen injured high school band members at an Alabama event.

At least 12 Gulf Shores High School band members -- aged 12 to 17 -- were injured, including four people who were in critical condition, when an SUV hit them on Tuesday afternoon, a city spokesman announced.

There's no indication the incident was intentional, authorities said.

The driver, who has not been named, is a 73-year-old man who did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, officials said.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories