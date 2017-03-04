Get ready for more 'thorough' pat-downs at the airport

(FoxNews.com)
(FoxNews.com)

Posted:Mar 04 2017 10:49AM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 04:28PM CST

(FoxNews.com) - Passengers at U.S. airports chosen for physical pat-downs will reportedly face a more "comprehensive" screening after a 2015 audit that apparently showed some safety vulnerability.

Bloomberg reported that airport employees have already been notified at some locations that they need to employ a “more rigorous” and “thorough” screening. The screenings will reportedly include “more intimate contact” than before. The new measure also applies to airline pilots and flight attendants.

The Transportation Security Administration told the news agency that airport security workers used to have five search options when conducting a pat-down. But the change in in response to--at least partly-- the result of a 2015 audit. Apparently investigators found that small handguns and other weapons that went undetected.

Last month, as many as 11 people reportedly walked through an open and unattended checkpoint at New York’s JFK Airport.

Read the full story on FoxNews.com.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories