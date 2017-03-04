Kid vandals, ages 7 to 11, raid San Pedro day care, cause $25k in damage

Posted:Mar 04 2017 07:48PM CST

Updated:Mar 05 2017 09:19PM CST

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (FOX 11) - A group of children broke into a San Pedro Child Development Center and vandalized the facility, leaving behind $25,000 worth in damages.

Authorities said the kids ranged in age from 7 to 11.

The center had to call a hazmat team to clean out the center and threw out most of its possessions, including toys, diapers, formula, food and other supplies. The school had to be shuttered for a week, leaving parents without childcare.

Authorities charged five children with the extensive vandalism.

