Free pancakes on National Pancake Day

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 06 2017 10:12AM CST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 06:40PM CST

TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Tuesday, March 7th is National Pancake Day! In celebration of the breakfast food favorite, IHOP is giving away complimentary stacks of buttermilk pancakes at locations nationwide.

The event goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with some locations giving away free pancakes until 10 p.m.

The company just asks that in return, people make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $20 million dollars for charities they have supported. This year's goal for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is $3.5 million.

Click here for more information or for a participating location near you.


