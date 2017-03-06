Officials: Upper Darby daycare worker arrested for pushing child US & World News Officials: Upper Darby Day Care worker pushes child down set of stairs Police in Upper Darby held a press conference Monday that addressed the disturbing moment a day care worker pushed a child.

The newly installed surveillance camera recorded the now fired daycare worker Sarah Gable shoving a 4-year-old girl down a set of steps at the Child Care of the Future Daycare Center.

In the video, Gable can be seen eyeing the surveillance camera just after pushing the girl down the stairs and into a wall.

The incident happened last Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The camera was allegedly installed just 30 minutes before the incident, although officials haven't addressed why.