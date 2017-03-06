Evanger's expands recall on dog food possibly contaminated with euthanasia drug

- A dog food recall has been expanded due to possible contamination with a drug that is used for euthanasia.

Last month, Illinois-based Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company recalled cans of Hunk of Beef Au Jus for possible interaction with the drug pentobarbital, an anti-seizure drug that can be fatal in large doses. Now the company has voluntarily recalled two more types of food as an “abundance of caution,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Following is the list of 12 oz. cans of dog foods that are being voluntarily recalled.

• Evanger’s: Hunk of Beef Au Jus: 20109

• Evanger’s: Braised Beef: 20107

• Against the Grain: Pulled Beef: 80001

The numbers listed after the name of the product are the second half of the barcode, which can be found on the back of the product label.

Symptoms of exposure to pentobarbital are drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance and nausea, the FDA statement said.

Customers can return the recalled products wherever they were bought for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Evanger’s between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday at 1 (847) 537-0102.

