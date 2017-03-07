Teen accused of decapitating mother in US illegally

Oliver Funez, 18 
Oliver Funez, 18 

Posted:Mar 07 2017 07:43PM CST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 08:30PM CST

ZEBULON, NC (FOX46/AP) - A teenager in North Carolina accused of decapitating his mother at home is not a United States citizen and in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Bryan Cox, spokesman for ICE in the southern region, tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the agency has issued a detainer for 18-year-old Oliver Funez, an unlawful present Honduran national, following his arrest in Franklin County. 

Funez was charged with first-degree murder Monday after a deputy responding to a 911 call saw the man walk out of a home in Zebulon with his mother's head in one hand and what appeared to be a large knife in the other.

Related: Teen accused of decapitating his mother at home

Deputies found the body of 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado in the home. Two young siblings were also at home, but were unharmed, and a fourth child was at school.

North Carolina prosecutors are seeking a mental evaluation of Funez.

Related: Authorities want mental exam of man in mother's decapitation

He was ordered held on Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories