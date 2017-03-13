State trooper dies of 9/11 related illness

Posted:Mar 13 2017 09:56AM CDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 11:53AM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - The state police announced that Trooper Brian S. Falb died on Monday.  In a statement, the department said that Trooper Falb passed away from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

Trooper Falb was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts after the terror attacks brought down the twin towers at the World Trade Center.

Trooper Falb entered the State Police in May of 1998 and served with the State Police for 18 years.

Trooper Falb served as a Trooper in Troop B in upstate New York for his entire career, his latest assignment with the Traffic Incident Management Team.

Trooper Falb is survived by his wife and their children.  Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.


