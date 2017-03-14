Wayward sea lion stuck in Vacaville canal

Posted:Mar 14 2017 02:51PM CDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 03:30PM CDT

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTVU) - A wayward sea lion is trapped in a Vacaville canal Tuesday afternoon. 

The canal is located off Leisure Town Road. Video from Sky Fox shows the sea lion very active in the canal. 

Rescuers are at the scene trying to determine how to rescue the sea lion. 

There is a group of onlookers at the scene. 

Stay with KTVU.com for updates on this developing story. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories