Snowplows escort child needing heart transplant

Photo: Pa. State Police 
Photo: Pa. State Police 

Posted:Mar 14 2017 03:40PM CDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 07:36PM CDT

Pennsylvania (AP) - A 23-month-old in need of a heart transplant has been escorted by snowplows and state police troopers through a heavy snowstorm from one hospital to another in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf says the Tuesday afternoon trip was made between hospitals in East Stroudsburg and Danville, some 80 miles apart. 

The governor says the child made the trip safely. 
 
The storm dropped more than 20 inches of snow and sleet in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, and snow was continuing to fall Tuesday afternoon.

 

 
 

