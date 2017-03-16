Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose

Posted:Mar 16 2017 09:38AM CDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 09:58AM CDT

DETROIT (AP) - Hyundai is recalling nearly 978,000 cars in the U.S. because the front seat belts could detach in a crash and fail to hold people. The recall covers Sonata midsize sedans from the 2011 through 2014 model years, and the Sonata hybrid from 2011 through 2015.

Hyundai says in government documents that a fastener for a seat belt anchor may not have been fully latched during assembly. If that happens the belts can detach.

The company says it knows of one minor injury caused by the problem.

The trouble was discovered in September when an owner reported that the front passenger belt in a 2013 Sonata came loose in a collision.

Owners will be notified starting April 7. Dealers will inspect the seat belt anchor system and repair it if needed.

Online: https://autoservice.hyundaiusa.com/campaignhome


