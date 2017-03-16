McDonald's says it's investigating tweet at Trump

Posted:Mar 16 2017 09:52AM CDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 11:19AM CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald's says it has been notified by Twitter that its account was "compromised" after it appeared to send a message calling Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President."

The tweet to Trump from the official account for McDonald's Corp., a message that has since been deleted but was captured in a screenshot, said it would love to have President Obama back. "Also you have tiny hands," the tweet told Trump.

A reporter for The New York Times took and posted a screenshot showing the tweet was also temporarily pinned to the top of the McDonald's account so that it would be the top message people see if they visited the company's Twitter profile.

McDonald's representatives did not immediately provide further details.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


