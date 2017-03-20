Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself on hoodie in Mankato thrift store changing room

Posted:Mar 20 2017 01:26PM CDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 05:32PM CDT

MANKATO, Minn. (KMSP) - Police in Mankato, Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy died of an accidental strangulation over the weekend when he went into a changing room by himself and got his hooded sweatshirt stuck on a coat hanger.

Mankato police responded to the Again Thrift store at 706 North Victory Drive just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The boy was taken to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead from an accidental strangulation. Police interviewed the boy's guardians and reviewed security footage from the store. While the case is unusual, police said no foul play is suspected.

“It appears at this time that he went into a changing room by himself, was gone for only a short period of time without direct supervision and ended up getting his hoodie stuck on a coat hanger and suffocated as a result of that,” Jeremy Clifton of the Mankato Department of Public Safety told KEYC-TV.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

Family identified the boy as Ryu Pena. An online fundraiser seeks donations for funeral costs.

“God gained another Angel last night and the few short years he was here with us, he never failed to make our day,” the family wrote. “Ryu was such a sweet boy, with a gorgeous smile and a unique little personality.”

You can contribute to the fund at https://www.gofundme.com/ryu-s-pena-funeral-expenses


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories