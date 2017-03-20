Jaguar paralyzed after being shot makes recovery

- A baby jaguar was found paralyzed in an Ecuadorian jungle after being shot. But the 11-month-old jaguar, named D'Yaira, is making a remarkable recovery.

Darwin Animal Doctors says that Dr. Cris Cely, has worked with team leader Dr. Andres Ortega, and several members of a brilliant team, to save D'Yaira from 18 shotgun pellet that were lodged inside her body. It's believed that the beautiful cat was shot by cattle farmers to protect their herd. They also believe the baby's mother was shot and killed.

When they brought her into an animal hospital she could only move her head and neck. She is now walking, even running, and is expected to make a full recovery.

They are trying to raise money for a satellite tracking collar for D'Yaira, so they can follow her progress when she is released back into a wildlife preserve for jaguar conservation.

They say that you can help not only to protect D'Yaira directly, but to help save the jaguar long term.

They're initially looking for $2,500 to help fund the tracking collar. They need one that is advanced enough that it will not interfere with D'Yaira's growth, or movement, and one that will last at least two years in the wild.

They are also looking for other donations to help fund their work. Darwin Animal Doctors was founded by New York City conservationist Tod Emko.

To donate visit the Darwin Animal Doctors website.