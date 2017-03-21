MAKING HISTORY: Woman becomes first black female neurosurgeon resident at Johns Hopkins

Nancy Abu-Bonsrah (Photo: @HopkinsMedNews / Twitter)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 21 2017 08:03PM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 08:57PM CDT

BALTIMORE - A Maryland medical student has made history as she has become the first black female neurosurgery resident at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Medical students across the country participated in Match Day last Friday, an annual event in which aspiring doctors find out where they will start their residency training.

For Nancy Abu-Bonsrah, she found out she will be staying close to home at Johns Hopkins.

Nearly 11 years ago, Abu-Bonsrah came to the United States with her family from Ghana when she was 15 years old. They settled in Columbia, Maryland where she attended high school. After graduating, she went Mount St. Mary’s University for her undergraduate education before attending Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“I am very much interested in providing medical care in underserved settings, specifically surgical care,” said Abu-Bonsrah on Johns Hopkins University’s Match Day website. “I hope to be able to go back to Ghana over the course of my career to help in building sustainable surgical infrastructure. I will be matching into neurosurgery, a field that I am greatly enamored with, and hope to utilize those skills in advancing global surgical care.”

She said her match is a dream come true and she will be the first person in her family to become a physician.

“I want to be remembered for serving my community, whether it is through providing quality surgical care or helping mentor the next generation of surgeons,” Abu-Bonsrah said.


