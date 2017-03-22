British Parliament on lock-down

- British Parliament has been placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament.

An eyewitness tells Sky News that a man carrying a knife approached police outside the Palace of Westminster and the officer opened fire. The alleged assailant is being treated by emergency personnel.

There are other reports of another incident on Westminster Bridge.

According to Sky News, a motorcade presumably carrying British Prime Minister Teresa May was seen speeding out of the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.