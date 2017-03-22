British Parliament on lock-down

British Parliament was placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament. 
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 22 2017 09:59AM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 10:09AM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - British Parliament has been placed on lock-down after police shot an assailant, according to a British lawmaker addressing Parliament.

An eyewitness tells Sky News that a man carrying a knife approached police outside the Palace of Westminster and the officer opened fire. The alleged assailant is being treated by emergency personnel.

There are other reports of another incident on Westminster Bridge.

According to Sky News, a motorcade presumably carrying British Prime Minister Teresa May was seen speeding out of the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.


