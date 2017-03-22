TBI: Help bring Elizabeth home

- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a photo of a missing 15-year-old girl with the former teacher accused of abducting her.

The photo of Tad Cummins, 50, and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was taken at the school in January just before an alleged incident of inappropriate contact Cummins had with Thomas.

Cummins has since been fired from the school in Maury County, Tennessee, where Thomas is a student.

The pair have been missing since Monday, March 13. Since they disappeared, two Amber Alerts have been issued and there have been no sightings of them. Neither have been in touch with any family members.

Investigators say a "troubling pattern of behavior" by Cummins indicates he may have been planning the abduction. Investigators say he searched online for features of his Nissan Rogue that could be tracked by law enforcement and that he also searched for "teen marriage" online.

Because there have been no public sightings of the pair, the TBI wants property owners in rural areas to help search their grounds for them, be on the lookout for the Nissan Rogue they were traveling in or any suspicious activity. The TBI also wants people to be on the lookout for signs of them at campgrounds, parks and other isolated areas.

Thomas is described as a white female with hazel eyes, about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He's believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag: 976-ZPT. He's now on Tennessee's Top 10 Most Wanted List and there is a reward for his capture. He's now facing charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.

