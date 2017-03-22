Eiffel Tower's lights dimmed in honor of London victims

Posted:Mar 22 2017 08:27PM CDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 05:43AM CDT

PARIS, France (APTN) - The lights of the Eiffel Tower going dark tonight in solidarity with the London terror attack.

The lights on the iconic tower were dimmed at midnight Paris time, honoring the victims of the London attack.

British police say five people died in the terror attack outside parliament.

Counter-terrorism chief Mark Rowley said one policeman, three civilians and the attacker died.

He said 40 more people were wounded.


