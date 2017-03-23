ABC News and Good Morning America Twitter accounts hacked

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 23 2017 06:44AM CDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 08:42AM CDT

It appears that the ABC News and Good Morning America Twitter accounts fell victim to hackers Thursday morning. 

The expletive-ridden, and politically charged tweets came faster than the news organization could delete them. One of the tweets reported that rapper Tyler The Creator died in a tour bus crash. 

Another tweet from the presumably hacked account read. "trump is our lord and savior #thankgodforTHEDONALD"

A tweet from the Good Morning America account read, "TOP STORY: Our hackers support Trump and he is going to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain @POTUS @realDonaldTrump."

The hackers later tweeted, "how is hacking even real bro, like secure ur stuff man haha."

The user @PlzNoHack was tagged in several of the posts. 

No details on the identity of the hackers have been released. ABC News quickly deleted the tweets, and has not yet acknowledged the breach. 

 


