Pope's skullcap snatched by playful Atlanta girl

By: Fox News

Posted:Mar 22 2017 09:01PM CDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 10:50AM CDT

A 3-year-old Atlanta girl went viral after she had an unforgettable interaction with Pope Francis on Wednesday.

Estella Westrick, 3, met the pope with her godfather in Rome. He went in for a kiss and she snatched the skullcap -- known as a zucchetto -- right off his head.

As shown in the video Mountain Butorac posted to Twitter, Estella is leaned forward to get a kiss from the pope and she made her move to snatch his white zucchetto.

The crowd erupted in laughter, as did Pope Francis, who simply returned the cap to his head and moved on with his greetings.

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com.


