Suspect in custody after deadly Vegas strip shooting

By: Associated Press

Posted:Mar 25 2017 04:55PM CDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 05:42PM CDT

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say the suspected gunman in fatal shooting on the Strip, who barricaded himself inside a bus, has surrendered peacefully.

Meanwhile, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting. She said one died and the other was in fair condition.

The attack prompted a partial closure of the busy boulevard. Police stood watch near the bus.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. They were not able to say whether the incident was related to a burglary where gunshots were reported earlier at the Bellagio hotel.


