Emails show missing Tennessee teacher, student had 'romantic interest,' officials say

Posted:Mar 26 2017 03:16PM CDT

Updated:Mar 26 2017 03:16PM CDT

Investigators combing the country for a 50-year-old teacher who is believed to have run off with his 15-year-old former student say the pair had a “romantic interest in each other.”

 

 

Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas -- who were once allegedly caught kissing in a classroom -- haven’t been seen since March 13. But as officials continue their hunt for the pair, new evidence is emerging to show a “romantic” relationship developed between them prior to the disappearance.

Cummins and Thomas wrote emails to each other and saved them as drafts in a folder of Cummins’ school email account, Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper told WAAY on Friday.

“They would write the message and let it save as a draft,” Cooper said. “The other person would log in, read the message and then delete it and then write another message that was saved as a draft.”

He added: “If you read them you would immediately recognize you are reading messages between two people who have a romantic interest in each other.”

Read more on FOX NEWS


