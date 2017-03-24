Self-driving car involved in accident, Uber suspends pilot program

- An Uber self-driving car was reportedly involved in an accident in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, the incident took place at approximately 6:25 p.m.. According to police. the self-driving car was heading south on McClintock Drive when another car failed to yield, while turning left at Don Carlos Drive.

The cars, according to police, collided, and the self-driving car rolled onto its side.

No serious injuries were reported, according to police.

Uber and Tempe Police have confirmed that Uber has now suspended the pilot program in Arizona, San Francisco and Pittsburgh for driverless cars.