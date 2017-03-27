Italy could be first Western country to offer paid menstrual leave

FOX 32 NEWS - Italy may soon become the first Western country to offer paid 'menstrual leave' to women who experience painful periods, according to a report.

If the measure were passed by Italy’s parliament, that would mean companies each month must give three paid days off to women who get bad aches.

Other countries, such as Japan and Indonesia, already have legislation for women in place.

Experts argue it would make female workers happier. However, some say it could backfire and make companies think twice before hiring women.

What do you think? Should the United States follow suit?

