Italy could be first Western country to offer paid menstrual leave

File photo (Flickr / robertsharp59)
File photo (Flickr / robertsharp59)

Posted:Mar 27 2017 08:17PM CDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 10:13PM CDT

(FOX News) - Italy could soon become the first Western country to offer paid ‘menstrual leave’ to women who experience painful periods.

 

The country’s parliament has been discussing the measure, which would mean companies have to offer three paid days off each month to women who get bad aches.

It’s not the first time this kind of legislation has been mooted, with countries including Japan and Indonesia already allowing women time off.

Experts have previously argued it makes sense as it would make workers feel happier and more comfortable.

Read the full report at FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories